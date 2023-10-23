Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

AFL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.52. 410,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

