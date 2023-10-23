Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$28.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Air Canada traded as low as C$16.28 and last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 371370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.59.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AC

Air Canada Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.