Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

