Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 306,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

NEM opened at $38.50 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

