Aire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

HEICO Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HEI opened at $158.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $147.59 and a 1-year high of $182.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.56 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

