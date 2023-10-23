Aire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 781,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 221,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

