Aire Advisors LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $114,706.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,207.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $4.74 on Monday. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $503.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

