Aire Advisors LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

