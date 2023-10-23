Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $401.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

