Aire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 12.32% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55.

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

