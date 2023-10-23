Aire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 408,090 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

