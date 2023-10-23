Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.17 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

