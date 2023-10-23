Aire Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 74,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QLD opened at $57.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

