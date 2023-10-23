Aire Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $71.94 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.