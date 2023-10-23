Aire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.60 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $794.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

