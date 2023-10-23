Aire Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

