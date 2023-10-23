Aire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.30 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average is $214.91.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.