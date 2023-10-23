Aire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

