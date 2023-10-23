Aire Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after buying an additional 565,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $29.25 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.49%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

