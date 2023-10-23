Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 174.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 362,058 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,471,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,100,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.80 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.