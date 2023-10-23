Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $278.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

