Aire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

