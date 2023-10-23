Aire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

