Aire Advisors LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

