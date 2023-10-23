Aire Advisors LLC Sells 18,912 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $68.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

