Aire Advisors LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

IWC opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $92.96 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

