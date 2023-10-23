Aire Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,380 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 575.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $14.01 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.