Aire Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

