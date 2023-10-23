Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.98. 239,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

