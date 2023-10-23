Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $25.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.61.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

