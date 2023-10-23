Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

NYSE AA opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

