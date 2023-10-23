Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) vs. Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Financial Review

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Locafy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -101.91% -280.87% -90.18% Alithya Group -6.24% -0.09% -0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Locafy has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Locafy and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million 1.90 -$2.62 million ($4.50) -1.41 Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.33 -$22.77 million ($0.26) -5.73

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Locafy and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.71%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Locafy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Alithya Group

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.