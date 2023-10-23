Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,703,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 235,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,649.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 604,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.76.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

