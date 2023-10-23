Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 17,244 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,168,000 after acquiring an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.81. 64,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

