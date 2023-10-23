Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

LNG stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 296,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

