Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 39.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.93. 206,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

