Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.01. 332,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,051. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

