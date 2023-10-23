Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $693.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $521.33 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.