Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. AES makes up 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.06% of AES worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AES traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,033. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.