Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,237. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

