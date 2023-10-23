Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.