Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 1,528,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

