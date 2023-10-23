AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.38.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$25.38 on Thursday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$27.39. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0796813 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total value of C$136,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

