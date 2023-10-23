Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $42.50. 531,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

