Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $804.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.85. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,992,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,831,863.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

