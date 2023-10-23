Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $170.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,143,023. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.