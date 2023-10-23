Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Lessened by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

