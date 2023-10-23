American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Cut by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after buying an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

