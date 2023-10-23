Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ADI opened at $166.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

