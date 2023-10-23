Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $16.78

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

